India govt unleashed a reign of terror in IOK despite commitments to Int’l community

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Member National Assembly Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Friday said that the Indian government has unleashed a reign of terror in Indian occupied Kashmir, to suppress Kashmiris birth right to self determination, despite India’s commitments to the international community for fullfilling numerous resolutions of the UN Security Council on Jammu & Kashmir.

In her statement, she said October 27,1947 marks one of the darkest chapters of human history, which gave birth to a grave human tragedy in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK). On this day, the Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize the innocent people of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, she said.

She said that this pattern of brutalities continues with impunity even today. Recently, the Indian occupation forces have intensified its aggression against innocent Kashmiries and have shed away all norms of humanity and civility in committing the worst form of state terrorism against the defenseless and hapless masses of IoK with the misplaced perception that they can crush the legitimate Kashmir struggle, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said.

She said the Indian occupation forces are slaughtering the civilians with complete impunity and are supported by the whole Indian state machinery in this gruesome crime against humanity.

Shaza further said the obdurate use, without any restraint of live ammunition and pellet guns by Indian occupation forces against the defenseless masses, is highly contemptible and condemnable in strongest possible terms.

She said the brave and courageous people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir have not moved back an inch from their principled demand of exercise of their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

“lt is high time that India read the writing on the wall and should implement the pending UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir for amicable resolution of this long outstanding dispute,” she said.

She said it has lost permanently and irretrievably the hearts and minds of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The only peaceful, plausible, logical, and conceivable solution to the Kashmir dispute, which is also consistent with the international law and norms, is the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

“We pay homage to the sacrifices of our brethren in IoK and reiterate our unflinching and steadfast moral, diplomatic and political support for the just cause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. This support will continue till the realization of the lawful right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shaza Fatima said.