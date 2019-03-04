ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said India had been failed to suppress indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
Talking to a private news channel, he said international community was worried about the ongoing tense situation between Pakistan and India and playing their role for decreasing it.
India failed to suppress Kashmiri’s freedom struggle: Fawad
