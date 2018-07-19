India facing international pressure on UN’s human rights’ violation report: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP):Speakers at a seminar said that following the publication of the report of United Nations High Commission for Human Rights on violation of human rights in Held Kashmir, India was facing international pressure on this issue.

They appreciated the report and said that India do not allow the UN watchdog by one pretext are the other.

They reiterated that Kashmiris will continue their efforts for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir and will highlight the barberic killing of innocent people.

Altaf Hussain Wani, Head of Kashmiri delegation said that the deployment of around 0.7 million troops by Indian government in Occupied Kashmir is longstanding issue of human rights violation in the area. India is spreading negative propaganda against Kashmir at international level but will not succeed in its nefarious act, he said.

Zamir Akbar, Ambassador in Switzerland said that Western countries are supporting UN report on Kashmir and India has started a malicious campaign to spoil the facts mentioned in the report.

Foreign Office spokesperson, Dr Faisal said that India has started a malicious propaganda against the UN report on massive violation of human rights to turn it into a false document. He said the report clearly indicates the grave and brutal killings, atrocities of Indian forces in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) where the world has now exposed the India’s evil face.

He said that it is not Pakistan who is making all the claims of Indian atrocities rather, it is the international watchdog the report of which has brought all the facts to the limelight.