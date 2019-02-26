Pakistan ready to give befitting response to any Indian aggression: Ali Amin

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur Tuesday strongly condemned Indian fighter aircraft’s intrusion into Pakistan’s airspace stating that the nation was united to give a befitting response to any aggression by India.

In a statement issued here, the minister said any kind of aggression emanating from the other side of border would be responded effectively.

He warned India of not testing his nation’s resilience, reminding it about the capabilities of Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

He said India should remember that Pakistan’s defence was impregnable.

Gandapur said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to destroy the regional peace for political gains in India’s upcoming general election.