India deliberately targeting civilians on LoC: FO

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): India is deliberately targeting the innocent
residents of Kashmir in its continued violations on Line of Control (LoC)
that resulted in martyrdom of two innocent civilians on Wednesday.
The spokesperson of Foreign Office, Nafees Zikraya in weekly
press briefing here on Thursday strongly condemned the continuous
unprovoked violations by India on the LoC.
He said as a result of this unprovoked action, one of our brave
soldiers and two civilians embraced `Shahadat’ besides two army personnels
and five critically injured due to cowardly act of Indian forces.
The spokesperson said Pakistan armed forces responded
effectively causing Indian soldiers suffered five casualties and many
sustained injuries.
The spokesperson said to cover its inhuman act, India is continuously
heightening tension on the LoC and Working Boundary to divert international attention.
He informed that during this year, Indian forces have carried out 594
ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary,
adding, Indian irresponsible actions pose a direct threat to the
security of the region and beyond.
The spokesperson said during last six days, Indian occupation forces
in their actions to violently suppress the Kashmiri people, martyred nine
Kashmiris identified as Mohammad Abdullah Ganai (60), Mukhtar Ahmad Lone, Parvaiz
Ahmad Mir, Showkat Ahmad Lohar, (23), Mudasir Hajam (18) and Rayees Ahmad Bhat
in Tral, Islamabad and Bandipore areas.
While at least 138 unarmed Kashmiris were injured after Indian forces
fired bullets, pellets and PAVA shells in Srinagar, Pulwama, Tral, Shopian,
Kulgam, Bijbehara, Islamabad, Hajin, Sopore, Budgam and Bandipore areas.
He said continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders including
Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ashraf
Sehrai and Zafar Akbar Bhat, prolonged illegal detention of
Massarat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabiand Fehmeeda Sofi and students under
black Law Public Safety Act and constant denial to offer Friday
prayers is highly condemnable.
Replying to a query about Afghan situation, he explained that
Pakistan believed that there is no military solution of the ongoing
conflict in Afghanistan and our focus should be on peaceful settlement.
He said Pakistan’s efforts in this regard have been acknowledged
by many countries including United States.
While appreciating media’s effective role in highlighting the
plight of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), he said more needs
to be done to sensitize the international community and ensure
accountability of Indian forces against the impunity with which
they perpetrate atrocities in the IoK.
