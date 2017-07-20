India deliberately targeting civilians on LoC: FO

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): India is deliberately targeting the innocent

residents of Kashmir in its continued violations on Line of Control (LoC)

that resulted in martyrdom of two innocent civilians on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of Foreign Office, Nafees Zikraya in weekly

press briefing here on Thursday strongly condemned the continuous

unprovoked violations by India on the LoC.

He said as a result of this unprovoked action, one of our brave

soldiers and two civilians embraced `Shahadat’ besides two army personnels

and five critically injured due to cowardly act of Indian forces.

The spokesperson said Pakistan armed forces responded

effectively causing Indian soldiers suffered five casualties and many

sustained injuries.

The spokesperson said to cover its inhuman act, India is continuously

heightening tension on the LoC and Working Boundary to divert international attention.

He informed that during this year, Indian forces have carried out 594

ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary,

adding, Indian irresponsible actions pose a direct threat to the

security of the region and beyond.

The spokesperson said during last six days, Indian occupation forces

in their actions to violently suppress the Kashmiri people, martyred nine

Kashmiris identified as Mohammad Abdullah Ganai (60), Mukhtar Ahmad Lone, Parvaiz

Ahmad Mir, Showkat Ahmad Lohar, (23), Mudasir Hajam (18) and Rayees Ahmad Bhat

in Tral, Islamabad and Bandipore areas.

While at least 138 unarmed Kashmiris were injured after Indian forces

fired bullets, pellets and PAVA shells in Srinagar, Pulwama, Tral, Shopian,

Kulgam, Bijbehara, Islamabad, Hajin, Sopore, Budgam and Bandipore areas.

He said continued illegal detention of Hurriyet leaders including

Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Mohammad Ashraf

Sehrai and Zafar Akbar Bhat, prolonged illegal detention of

Massarat Alam Bhat, Aasiya Andrabiand Fehmeeda Sofi and students under

black Law Public Safety Act and constant denial to offer Friday

prayers is highly condemnable.

Replying to a query about Afghan situation, he explained that

Pakistan believed that there is no military solution of the ongoing

conflict in Afghanistan and our focus should be on peaceful settlement.

He said Pakistan’s efforts in this regard have been acknowledged

by many countries including United States.

While appreciating media’s effective role in highlighting the

plight of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), he said more needs

to be done to sensitize the international community and ensure

accountability of Indian forces against the impunity with which

they perpetrate atrocities in the IoK.