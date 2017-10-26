India commits highest ever ceasefire violations in 2017, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Secretary Defence Zamirul Hassan Shah told the Senate Standing Committee on Defence Thursday that India had committed around 1299 Ceasefire Violations at the Line of Control (LOC) and Working Boundary during 2017, stating that these violations were “the highest ever”.

A meeting of the Committee was held here at Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed in the chair.

Besides others, the meeting was attended by Senators – Hidayat Ullah, Atta ur Rehman, Muhammad Javed Abbasi, Lt. Gen. (R) Abdul Qayyum, Sehar Kamran and Brig. (R) John Kenneth Williams.

Secretary Defence told the meeting that Indian forces were deliberately targeting civilian

population. He said the UN observers could only access LOC from the

Pakistani side, whereas India was not allowing them from its side.

Zamirul Hassan said that killing of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) chief, Umar Khalid Khorasani had

not been confirmed yet. According to the reports Khorasani was killed in a

recent US drone strike but the Defence Secretary that the news of JuA leader

had not been verified. He also denied any US drone strike in Pakistani territory in the recent past.

Briefing the committee members on security along the Pak-Afghan border, he said that during 2017 around

307 terrorist acts were carried out in Pakistan from across the border and as result of these 27 causalities occurred.

He said that 73 new Frontier Corps wings were being raised at the Pak-Afghan border, whereas 29 had already been established. He said 700 new border posts were being established, while construction of security fence along

the border was also underway. Crossing control mechanism along the notified routes was also under process, he said.

He informed that out of 2611km Pak-Afghan border around 2075km was fenceable adding that the fencing

would be completed in two years and it would cost 0.56 billion US dollars.

Sharing further details, he said that at Pak-Afghan border there were 76 routes and out of these only 16

were notified. He said currently less than 50 per cent of Afghanistan territory was under the Afghan government’s control, while the rest was in the control of non-state actors.

He said Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa’s recent visit to Kabul had been successful as he

held important talks with the Afghan leadership.

Earlier, the committee was briefed on shifting of General Headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to

Islamabad. It was told that the new GHQ facility would be established on 2450

acres in sectors E-10 and D-11, adjacent to Naval and Air Headquarters in sectors

E-8 and E-9.

The Committee was informed that Rs100 billion would be spent on the new GHQ facility.

The Committee also decided to move a motion in the Senate, asking the government to seek compensation for

the innocent Pakistani citizens, who in the past became victims of drone strikes. Besides, the Committee passed a resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiri people, who are demanding their legitimate right of freedom from India.