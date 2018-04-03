India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ voice for freedom: AJK President

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP): President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan Tuesday said that the horrendous killings of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir by Indian forces could not

suppress their voice for freedom.

Speaking at Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum here, he said that India had introduced several draconian laws to suppress the voice of Kashmiris but it had miserably failed.

The three-day Forum organized by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) started with an aim to highlight Pakistan’s endeavors and achievements in the war against terror.

“The draconian laws empower Indian forces to employ all sort of brutal means to crush the Kashmiris,” the AJK President said adding that freedom was the legitimate right of Kashmiri people and Indian atrocities could not deprive them of that right.

He said that India was violating international human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that as far as war against terror was concerned, Afghanistan was in a state of turbulence, while Pakistan had been quite successful to defeat the menace.

He said after a warmth in US-India relations, the US had started to see Kashmir issue from the Indian prism.

He said India was projecting itself as the champion of liberty but unfortunately its attitude and activities in Occupied Kashmir were contrary to that.

Sardar Masood Khan said that after 9/11, Pakistan faced huge challenges and it rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terror.

“The lesson we have learnt from 9/11 incident is also to make Pakistan economically strong. A weak Pakistan is more likely to be vulnerable,” he added.

He said that US withheld security assistance to Pakistan and that might also be the result of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as President Trump and his associates seemed uncomfortable due to this (Pak-China) close association.

He said that Pakistan should continue its ties with China besides looking for new avenues of relations with Russia. But at the same time it should also try to have good relations with the US, he added.

The AJK President also underlined the need to have an astute policy towards Middle East stating, “Our relations should not be one-sided.”