India cannot deny legitimacy of UN resolutions: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet
Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that New Delhi cannot deny
the legitimacy and authenticity of the UN resolutions as these
stand witness that political destiny of Jammu and Kashmir is yet
to be decided.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a
statement issued in Srinagar said that the UN resolutions formed
basics of and guarantee the peaceful and amicable settlement of
the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
The APHC Chairman commenting on the resolution passed by the
UN on January 5, 1949, said that the resolution was a clear
binding on both India and Pakistan to fulfill their commitment of
resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the
Kashmiri people through a peaceful referendum.
“Even after seven decades these resolutions are viable and
provide a peaceful and durable solution to this vexed and long
standing issue.”
Syed Ali Gilani expressed his dismay over the role of the
World Body and said that it was painful that this institution had
so far failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.
He said that although the UN had done a commendable job in
the fields of poverty, malnutrition and social issues, but it was
unfortunate that it couldn’t contain the arrogant forces like
India which was trampling all ethics in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Suppressed people are losing their faith in this
institution and they are forced to adopt other means of resistance
which may have drastic repercussions,” he added.
