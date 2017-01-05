India cannot deny legitimacy of UN resolutions: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (APP): Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet

Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that New Delhi cannot deny

the legitimacy and authenticity of the UN resolutions as these

stand witness that political destiny of Jammu and Kashmir is yet

to be decided.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani in a

statement issued in Srinagar said that the UN resolutions formed

basics of and guarantee the peaceful and amicable settlement of

the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The APHC Chairman commenting on the resolution passed by the

UN on January 5, 1949, said that the resolution was a clear

binding on both India and Pakistan to fulfill their commitment of

resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the

Kashmiri people through a peaceful referendum.

“Even after seven decades these resolutions are viable and

provide a peaceful and durable solution to this vexed and long

standing issue.”

Syed Ali Gilani expressed his dismay over the role of the

World Body and said that it was painful that this institution had

so far failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

He said that although the UN had done a commendable job in

the fields of poverty, malnutrition and social issues, but it was

unfortunate that it couldn’t contain the arrogant forces like

India which was trampling all ethics in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Suppressed people are losing their faith in this

institution and they are forced to adopt other means of resistance

which may have drastic repercussions,” he added.