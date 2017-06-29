India becoming ‘Lynchistan’ amid growing anti-Muslim violence: media reports

NEW YORK, June 29 (APP): Lynchings of Muslims have become so common in India that the South Asian country is being dubbed “Lynchistan,” according to reports published in news media.

In a dispatch from New Delhi, The New York Times said that killings

related to beef-eating or the abuse of cows have increased in frequency since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. Citing an analysis of

news coverage by IndiaSpend, a data journalism initiative, the

newspaper said of 63 attacks recorded since 2010, 61 took place under

Modi’s government. Twenty-four out of the 28 people who died in the

attacks were Muslim. The most recent was that of 15-year-old Junaid

Khan stabbed to death by a mob in Ballabhgarh, Haryana, after what

was described as an argument over seats in a train escalated.

During the first six months of 2017, there were 20 cow- or

beef-related attacks, a jump from the same period in 2016, it said.

“One needs not only to protest, but to record our complete

anguish,” Amitabha Pande, a retired civil servant and former

supporters of PM Modi, said referring to the country-wide rallies

against the killings where protesters were carrying posters with

the words “Not in My Name.” He was quoted as saying in the Times that

his faith in Modi collapsed the following year, when the prime

minister failed to condemn the killing of Mohammad Ikhlaq in the

village of Dadri.

“He has forgotten the fundamentals of the Constitution that he

was supposed to uphold, which is the right to life,” Pande said.

“The fact that he did not come out openly and condemn the Dadri

murder, that is when I decided this man does not deserve to be here.”

Modi, whose career in politics was aided by the right-wing Hindu

nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has made little effort

to condemn the vigilantes, though he did speak out when they targeted low-caste Hindus, The Times said.

“There is no evidence that this silence has politically damaged

Mr Modi, who remains extremely popular across a variety of demographic groups,” the newspaper noted. “Indeed, many Hindus who came out to protest said they had friends and family who shrugged off the killings as justified by India’s history of invasion by Muslims.”

“They are pretty indifferent,” Shivani Kasumra, 20, a university

student, of her own middle-class relatives, was quoted as saying.

“They say this is retribution, that they are terrorists, and that

they will convert Hindus to Islam. This is a common Hindu sentiment.

Somehow they feel wronged.”

In Delhi, the activists gathered on a street set aside for public

protest, and they listened as Mohammad Asaruddin, a relative of the 15-year-old Junaid Khan killed last week, read a letter in Hindi,

which, he said, contained a last message to the victim’s mother.

“Dear Ma, I am home,” it said. “You wanted me to buy new clothes

from Delhi, but fate has landed me in heaven, where you don’t have

marauding mobs. I am home. Yours, Junaid.”

Shivam Vij, the deputy editor of HuffPost India, said that

protesting the killings was a futile exercise and that he would

not pretend otherwise.

“It does no damage whatsoever to Modi and his party, because

what this protest says is,” Muslims are getting lynched,” and a

lot of Hindutvas out there will say,” That’s the point,” Vij said,

referring to far-right Hindus. “Society at large is turning

right-wing. How long that crest is going to be is the most

interesting question, and the fact is nobody knows. Not anytime

soon.”