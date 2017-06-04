India beat Pakistan by 124 runs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): Pakistan lost to India by 124 runs (D/L method) in a rain-affected ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group B game at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The revised target for Pakistan was 289 in 41 overs but Pakistan fell too short and finished on 164, as the last man Wahab Riaz did not bat as he was injured while bowling.

Put into bat first, the Indians rode on a power packed performance by the top order to post a challenging total 319 for 3 in 48 overs reduced due to rain interruptions. However, the target for Pakistan was revised to 324 runs off 48 overs according to the the Duckworth Lewis method.

Rohit Sharma was the highest scorer with 91 runs off 119 balls, including 7 fours and 2 sixes. Captain Virat Kohli led his team from the front and hit unbeaten 81 on 68 balls smashing 6 fours and 3 sixes as India posted 319 for three.

Shikhar Dhawan (68) and Yuvraj Singh (53) also batted well.

The damage was done in the last over by Hardik Pandya, who hit 3 sixes to Imad Wasim scoring 20 runs off just 8 balls.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan took one wicket each for 70 and 52 runs respectively.

Due to rain interruptions, the target was again revised with Pakistan needing 289 in 41 overs. Only two of Pakistani batsmen batted well. Azhar Ali scored 50 off 65 balls and Muhammad Hafeez 33 off 43 balls.

Indian pacers had stuck to their basics very well and continued to put pressure on the Pakistani batsmen with Umesh Yadav bagging three wickets for 30 runs.

HH Pandya and RA Jadeja grabbed two wickets each giving 43 runs each. Yuvraj Singh was declared player of the match.