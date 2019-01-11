India agrees for inspection of its project in Chenab basin; says Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):India has agreed for inspection of its projects in Chenab basin due to continuous efforts of the incumbent government to resolve Indus water treaty dispute between both the countries. In a tweet message, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda said that Pakistan and India have been into Indus water treaty dispute for ages.” Due to our continued efforts, there is major breakthrough that India has finally agreed to our request for inspection of Indian projects in Chenab basin”, he added. The minister said that a three-member team has been directed to visit and carry out inspection of projects from January 27, 2019 to February 1, 2019. “It’s indeed a feather in Ministry for Water resources’ cap,” he added. The minister welcomed this gesture from India and expected the same spirit for resolution of other outstanding issues. He said that a delegation will be headed by the Commissioner for Indus Waters and this is the result of the continued efforts of the present government.