India 162-1 in 30 overs

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP): India were 162 for one in 30 overs.

After 30 overs Rohit Sharma (74) and skipper Virat Kholi (16) were

standing firm on the crease. Shikhar Dhawan was India’s first fall

of wicket.

He had made 68 runs off 65 balls smashing six 4s and a six.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had won the toss and elected to

field against title-holders India in the Champions Trophy Group B

opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.