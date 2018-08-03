Independent candidates can join any political party: ECP official

ISLAMABAD, August 3 (APP):Independent candidates in the national and provincial assemblies can join any political party after three days from the issuance of notification, an ECP official said.

“Independent candidates are either required to join any political party in the Parliament or retain his independent status after three days from the issuance of notification.”

He said the candidates who have won the election from more than one constituency must retain only one seat by leaving remaining seats within three days of the notification.

To a question he said it is the constitutional obligation that the session of new assembly should be convened within 21 days after elections so that the election of new prime minister, speaker and deputy speaker might be held.