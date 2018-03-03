Independent candidates backed by PML-N win 6 general seats, PTI gets one

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):Out of seven Senate general seats in Punjab, independent candidates backed by PML-N won six general

seats while one seat was won by the PTI candidate.

According to unofficial results, the PML-N backed candidates

Dr Asif Kirmani secured 42 votes, Dr Musadik Malik 42 votes,

Rana Maqbool 47 votes, Zubair Gul 38 votes, Haroon Akhtar 43

and Shaheen Khalid Butt 41 votes whereas PTI candidate Chaudhary Muhammad

Sarwar got 44 votes.

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Hafiz Abdul

Karim were elected on technocrat seats.