ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):An independent candidate Saleh Muhammad has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-13 Mansehra-I by securing 109,282 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sardar Shah Jahan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stood second by securing 107,808 votes and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate Muhammad Baseer Khan grabbed third position with 19,716 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 49.65%.