ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Independent candidate Muhammad Dedar has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-25 Kohistan by securing 6,720 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Idrees of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal stood second by securing 4,799 votes and Qaumi Watan Party candidate Asadullah Qureshi grabbed third position by getting 2,262 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 32.42%.