ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Independent candidate Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-280 Layyah-I by securing 37,620 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Muhammad Athar Maqbool stood second by getting 32,075 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Inam Ul Haq with 17,075 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.25%.