ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP):Independent candidate Liaqat Ali has won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-39

Sialkot-5 by securing 31,086 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PML-N candidate Mirza Altaf Hussain stood second by getting 31,074 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Tanveerul Islam with 20,500 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.18%.