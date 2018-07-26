Independent candidate Khurram Sohail Laghari wins PP-275 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Khurram Sohail Laghari has won election from Punjab constituency PP-275 Muzaffargarh-VIII by securing 48,729.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), another independent candidate Abdul Qayyum Khan Jatoi stood second by securing 33,781 votes and Independent Candidate Azra Parween grabbed third position by getting 11,001 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.01%.