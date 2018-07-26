Independent candidate Faisal Zaman wins PK-42 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Faisal Zaman has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency PK-42 Haripur-III by securing 32,833 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, another independent candidate stood second by securing 24,092 votes while candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Qasim Shah grabbed third position by getting 19,918 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 60.71%.