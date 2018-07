ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Independent candidates Aurangezeb has won election from Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-33 Nushki by securing 8,404 votes.

According to unofficial result announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, MMA’s Abdul Hye stood second by securing 4,787 votes while Independent candidate Sanaullah grabbed third position by getting 450 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 56.20%.