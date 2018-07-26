Independent candidate Abdul Ghafar Wattoo wins NA-166 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Independent candidate Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-166 Bahawalnagar-I by securing 101,811 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Syed Muhamamd Asghar stood second by getting 93,020 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate, Muhammad Arshad Khan with 18,084 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 62.92%.