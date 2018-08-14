Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Tunisia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):To mark the 71st anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in the Embassy of Pakistan, Tunis on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of Pakistani community in Tunis, officials of the Embassy and their family members.

Pakistan National Anthem was played while the Ambassador hoisted the national flag, a message received here from Tunis said.

The event began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Ambassador Muhammad Hassan read out the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

While addressing the Pakistani community, the Ambassador felicitated them on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

He complimented the contributions of the Pakistani community to promote Pakistan’s interest in their host country.

The Ambassador urged them to continue to hold Pakistan‘s flag high in Tunisia and work harder to promote Pakistan-Tunisia relations.