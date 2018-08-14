Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Ottawa

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azim Khan hoisted the national flag at the High Commission for Pakistan in Ottawa on Tuesday to mark 71st anniversary of the country’s independence.

The ceremony began with the playing of national anthem on the occasion, a message received here from Ottawa said.

While addressing the event, the High Commissioner said that this day provides us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of our founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He added that despite huge financial and economic constraints at the time of independence the country progressed in all areas of life and we should be proud of our resilient nation.

He urged the community members to work together for building true image of Pakistan which is reflective of our national strides.

The High Commissioner further said that “we have four seasons to benefit from. Our mountains are full of natural resources and our rivers are flowing to the brim in summer and yet the country is facing water scarcity due to climate change.”

“The Government is raising funds for the construction of much needed Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams. I urge you to fully contribute your efforts towards this noble cause”, he added.

Former Chairman Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on a private visit to Ottawa also attended and addressed the flag hoisting ceremony.

To commemorate Pakistan’s Independence Day at the Canadian Parliament, the Canadian Armed Forces presented ceremonial guard.

The High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan and the High Commission Officials witnessed the Canadian military drill. A huge number of Canadians and community members were also present on the occasion.

Earlier the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read in the ceremony.