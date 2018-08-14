Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):A flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday to mark the country’s 71stIndependence anniversary.

Pakistani community living in Egypt and representatives of local print and electronic media participated in the event.

Messages of president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience, a message received here from Cairo said.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Mushtaq Ali Shah highlighted the strengthening of democratic process in Pakistan, whereby the ‘Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’ had obtained a comprehensive mandate from the electorate for its manifesto of societal change.

He expressed the hope that with the induction of new government led by Imran Khan, this Independence Day would herald an era of change for the people of Pakistan.

Referring to the recent initiative taken by the government of Pakistan for water conservation, he invited the expatriate community to make generous contributions to the Fund for the construction of ‘Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam’.

On this occasion, the students of the Pakistan International School Cairo (PISC) gave a colorful performance on ‘Milli Naghmas.

Leading Daily newspaper ‘Daily News’ also carried special supplement on the occasion.

Later the Ambassador gave interviews to the local print and electronic media, in which he underlined the strong bonds of fraternity and mutually beneficial cooperation that had steadily grown over the past 70 years in all domains.

He expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries would grow further under the dynamic leadership of the new / incoming Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ceremony ended with the customary light refreshments for the participants.