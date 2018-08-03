Independence Day celebrations gaining momentum in KP

PESHAWAR, Aug 03 (APP):Like other parts of the country, the preparations for Independence Day celebrations gained momentum in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where the people started decorations of their houses, vehicles and markets to express their love with motherland came into being on August 14, 1947.

With the start of the month of August, the people of KP started decorating their houses, buildings, markets, shops and vehicles with national flags, stickers and fancy lights to express their love with the motherland.

In the capital city of KP, the people from all walks of life including students, youth, rickshaw, bus and taxi drivers were seen buying national flags, stickers, badges carrying photos of national heroes, at bookshops, stalls and markets in historic Qissa Khwani, Laiquat, Hastnagri, Firdus, Tehkal, Board and Hayatabad bazaars besides other markets of the city to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan in most befitting manner.

The shopkeepers, traders and businessmen have set up special colourful stalls with variety of goods, including stickers, badges, buntings, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes of Independence Movement including Father of the Nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and legendary Poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Great enthusiasm are being seen among young generation purchasing of national flags, badges and stickers as part of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations.

“I came to Qissa khwani Bazaar Peshawar from hometown Nowshera to buy 500 stickers and badges for myself, brothers, sisters, friends and class fellows as part of Independence Day celebrations,” Zeshan Khan, a student of University of Peshawar told APP on Friday. “Like the past, I will celebrate the Independence Day with my friends and relatives with full national spirit and enthusiasm at Peshawar,” he maintained. Khan said he and his cousins would be in the provincial capital on August 14 to take part in the national flag hoisting ceremonies.

Khurshid Alam, a Govt employee, who was buying badges and stickers at Laiqat Bazaar told APP that like in the past, he came to Peshawar again to purchase national flags, stickers and badges for my young nephews to appraise them about the sacrifices offered by our forefathers during Pakistan Movement. He said 71 years ago on August 14, 1947 Pakistan came into being due to the heroic struggle and sacrifices of Muslims of the subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinah. The best tributes to heroes and martyrs of Pakistan Movement was to work hard tirelessly in our respective professions to make the country economically strong and prosperous.

He said Pakistan was confronted with a number of challenges including water and energy shortage, environmental, social and economic challenges and the entire nation should extend full support to the upcoming government of PTI to address the same.

He said political stability was vital for economic prosperity and development and urged all political forces to show political maturity by accepting verdict of people wholeheartedly.

The political parties, public and private organisations have planned scores of events to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner. Rallies, processions, exhibitions and colourful functions in all small and major towns and cities of the province were also planned.

The celebrations would be held at provincial, district and tehsil levels in KP including in the recently merged seven tribal districts of erstwhile Fata. Flags hoisting ceremonies would be held at headquarters of tribal districts with national anthem and songs by schools children.

Members of Parliament, district presidents, general secretaries, office bearers, and workers of religious-political parties will also display stickers and badges of Pakistan and hoist national flags on their houses, shops, vehicles and motorcycles on this historic occasion.

Meetings, rallies, seminars, talk shows and cake cutting functions will be held at districts and tehsil levels, in which general public and young generation will also be invited in large number to express their love for Pakistan.