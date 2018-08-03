Independence Day celebrations continue with new hopes after elections

ISLAMABAD, Aug 03 (APP):The preparations for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations of 2018 are picking up pace in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad like across the country with each passing

day.

Citizens especially youth and children are showing more zeal and enthusiasm towards preparations of Independence Day after Elections in the country which have rekindled a new hope

in them that their lives will be transformed into better ones.

The twin cities have wore a flag-colored look with an increased number of stalls as compared to the last years offering Jashn-i-Azadi accessories like flags, buntings, bands, jewelry, badges,

toys, dresses and many other items.

“This years’ Independence Day will be celebrated with the same enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, the

citizens shown during the recent elections”, Professor Tahira Ameen said.

“The whole nation is keeping eye on the historical political paradigm after election and expecting realization of their long awaited dream of achieving economic stability, improved law and order situation and social reformation”, she observed.

Many of the departments and volunteers have decided to focus on

tree plantation on August 14 to overcome threat of increased environmental

hazards causing reduced rains, water scarcity and pollution.

Asad Malik, a student of environmental sciences in a local

university said, “Green is the colour of our flag and instead of making

Pakistan green with paper based colours and lightings we must make it green in

true sense by planting more and more trees”.

“Youth must come forward and utilize its energies in true

dimension and of course for constructive purposes as if we really want change

we need to take first step from now”, he said.

Wajeeha Ali, a student of Grade IX who is anxiously waiting for

the Independence Day celebrations to come, said, “I have planned to celebrate

this day with my friends and cousins and we all demanded from our parents to

buy us flag based dresses as well as saplings which we will plant on the August

14.

“We must pledge on this important occasion that we will not only

play our role to make Pakistan green but also take care of these saplings

throughout the year. We will upload our selfies on social media to keep this

memory with us and also inspire others”, she said.