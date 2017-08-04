Independence Day celebrations commenced at PNCA with National Music Festival

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Independence Day celebrations on

Friday started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

with National Music Festival.

Classical singers including Meena Sayed, Ijaz Tawakal,

Muhammad Akhtar Kha, Badar Zaman Habibi, Sultan Fateh Ali Khan,

Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and Shaukat Masood performed at PNCA

Auditorium.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah in his remarks lauded

the performances and said PNCA has chalked out month-long programmes

to commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all

fervor.

“The National Puppetry Theatre (NPT) will present special

thematic shows for children at the Liaquat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi

and PNCA Islamabad on August 4 and August 5 respectively,” he said.

Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers

will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at

the PNCA auditorium.

The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August

16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August

15. The attractions will include national songs competition,

tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution

ceremony.