Independence Day celebrations commenced at PNCA with National Music Festival

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Independence Day celebrations on
Friday started here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)
with National Music Festival.
Classical singers including Meena Sayed, Ijaz Tawakal,
Muhammad Akhtar Kha, Badar Zaman Habibi, Sultan Fateh Ali Khan,
Rustam Fateh Ali Khan and Shaukat Masood performed at PNCA
Auditorium.
Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah in his remarks lauded
the performances and said PNCA has chalked out month-long programmes
to commemorate the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with all
fervor.
“The National Puppetry Theatre (NPT) will present special
thematic shows for children at the Liaquat Memorial Hall Rawalpindi
and PNCA Islamabad on August 4 and August 5 respectively,” he said.
Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers
will take part in the mega musical night will on Sunday August 13 at
the PNCA auditorium.
The two week long film-making workshop will commence on August
16 at 10 am. The 2-day long children festival will begin on August
15. The attractions will include national songs competition,
tableaus, speech contest, magic show and certificate distribution
ceremony.