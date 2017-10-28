Indecent, deroratory language using in country’s politics: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadiq Malik on Saturday said indecent and derogatory language was being used in Pakistan politics some years ago which was not a good sign for up-coming generations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said not only politicians were using uncivilized language against others but other people were also involved in this habit.

He said social media was playing main role and it was being used as a tool to promote this type of language against political opponents.

Replying to a question, he said leaders attitude have powerful impact on their followers so they should use polite and decent words for their opponents.

Another participant in the programme who was the founder member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Akbar S.Babar alleged that Imran Khan was responsible to introduce derogatory and obscene language against his political rivals in the country’s politics.

He said Imran Khan was doing politics of allegations against others and it was his habit.