Incumbent parliament not to allow any change in clause about Finality of Prophethood: Zahid

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid

Tuesday strongly rejected the claim of opposition parties of removing

the clause about the Finality of Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) from

the Elections Bill 2017.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, the minister

said,”We cannot even think of bringing any amendment in the clause pertaining to the Finality of Prophethood. How one can blame an ideological party for bringing such an amendment.”

He read out the clauses from old and new bills, which were completely

identical. The clauses say: “I believe in the absolute and unqualified Finality of the Prophethood of Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), the last of

the prophets and that I am not follower of anyone who claims to be a

prophet in any sense of the world or of any description whatsoever

after Prophet Muhammad ( Peace Be Upon Him), and I do not recognize such

a claimant to the prophet or a religious reformer nor do I belong to the Qadiani group or the Lahori group or call myself an Ahmadi.”

“Both are the same, I do not know, what was the agenda of the

people spreading such baseless news,” he said.

Regarding uproar in the house last day by the opposition parties

on Clause 203 restricting a disqualified person to lead any political

party, the minister said that it was agreed in a meeting in 2014 to

remove amendments incorporated in Political Parties Order 2000 to

block the democratic path for Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

He said minutes of the meeting showed that the opposition

supported the government on the clause.

“It is totally insane to say that the Elections Bill, 2017 has

been passed in a hurry. Members of the all parties objecting on

it were given representation in the relevant committee,” he added.

He said the Election bill 2017 was also placed on the websites of

Election Commission of Pakistan and Law and Justice.

Some 631 proposals were received from various political parties and

citizens and none was against Clause 203, he added.

The electoral reforms bill, he said, had been finalized after 118

meetings, 25 of the main parliamentary committee and 93 of its

sub-committee headed by Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

“No one had raised any objection on it and now accusing us means

the question mark on the political wisdom of opposition parties,” he

added.

The Senate body, he said, recommended 30-40 amendments but it had

also made no objection about clause 203.

The parliamentary committee has finalized the Election Bill 2017

with an amalgamation of previous eight different laws, proposing new

measures in different areas of electioneering to further empower the

ECP for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

It may be mentioned that a number of initiatives have been suggested

in the new bill regarding preparation of voters’ lists, delimitations,

simplification of nomination papers, installation of surveillance

cameras, penalties of violations, women voters turnout, powers of

polling day officials, expediting disposal of election disputes, implementation of Code of Conduct and vote counting.