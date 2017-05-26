Increase in education budget is a remarkable achievement: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister of State for Federal
Education Engr Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman Friday said the
government has increased budget for education sector in the Fiscal
Year 2017-18, which is a remarkable achievement.
While giving comments on the budget 2017-18, the minister told
APP that it is pro public budget as the government has allocated
maximum amount for the establishment of new universities including
University of Chitral, National University of Sports Islamabad,
Gandhara University at Taxila, and many others.
He said by the efforts of the present government the
number of the out of schools children have been decreased, while Net
Enrolment Rate has been gradually increased.
The education is among the most top priorities of the
government, Baligh said adding the government was committed to
facilitate the students of the less developed areas including FATA,
Balochistan, AJ&K, and Gilgit-Baltistan.
