ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that increase in the production of clean energy was among the government’s priorities which would help reduce negative impacts upon environment.
He said the production of clean energy would protect environment and ensure proper utilization of natural resources.
