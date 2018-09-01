LAHORE, Sept 01 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that increase in
business and marketing of Pakistan Railways (PR) will be his priority.
Presiding over a meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters
here on Saturday, he said that one honest man can
change the direction of the department but hundred dishonest
persons could do nothing positive.
He said that nothing would be sold to run the railways,
however, more business would be brought to run it.
He directed the administration that not a single
operational locomotive should be standing unutilized.
Senior Railways Officers attended the meeting.
Increase in business, marketing to be priority: Railways Minister
LAHORE, Sept 01 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that increase in