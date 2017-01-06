Incoming Trump Administration asks ‘Political Ambassadors’ posted abroad to resgin

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6 (APP): US ambassadors posted in some of the important world capitals such as London and Paris have been asked to resign by January 20, the day President-elect Donald Trump takes the White House.

According to a report by the Washington Post, US State Department officials have confirmed the unusually ‘stern and specific’ directives being issued to ‘political’ ambassadors with no exceptions. Such appointees are often presidential donors and friends.

The demand for the political ambassadors to resign came at the behest of the incoming Trump administration, according to the report quoting the State Department officials.

The instruction is apparently aimed at disallowing any extensions often made citing family circumstances such as allowing children to finish school year etc. Past administrations have allowed such concessions.

The report said that the Obama administration has already directed the ‘non-career’ ambassadors to submit their resignations effective from January 20, and ambassadors have complied.

In the past, a small number of ambassadors have sought brief extension after submitting their resignation for personal or professional reasons. The new directive, however, forbids such allowances.

Trump transition officials, according to the report, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the order or whether it was intended to break with precedent.

Those being impacted by the directive include high-profile Obama envoys such as Jane Hartley, a Democratic fundraiser who has served as ambassador to France and Daniel Shapiro, a former Democratic congressional aide and Obama adviser who became ambassador to Israel in 2011. Trump has already named one of his advisers, David Friedman, for the ambassadorial post in Israel.

As it takes months to select and confirm ambassadors from outside the State Department, appointments in key world capitals in Europe, Asia and Middle East would likely remain empty this spring.