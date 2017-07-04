Inauguration ceremony of NIP interns held

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): Inauguration ceremony marking the

beginning of internship of 60 interns associated with the Upper

House of Parliament under the National Internship Programme was held

here at the Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) on

Tuesday.

Executive Director PIPS Zafarulllah Khan in his welcome

remarks to the interns said that the selected interns have gone

through the tests of education system of Pakistan where there is no

presence of Parliamentary or constitutional history of Pakistan in

the curriculum.

He said that the interns in Senate will get an opportunity to

see the actual working of the Parliament, said the press release issued here.

Zafarullah Khan said that Parliaments of the World have

established procedures of research and support staff for legislators

but there is no such practice in Pakistan.

He said members of Parliament in one day have to have meetings

and briefings on diverse matters of Constitution, foreign affairs,

defence, economy and many other areas for which they need expertise

in research and drafting. The interns will prove to be a useful

support in this regard while also being able to see the life in the

Parliament closely.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a orientation session

for the interns which will continue the next day as well and will

include sessions titled, Constitution of Pakistan, how does the

Parliament work, parliamentary correspondence, time and task

management and life of a legislator.