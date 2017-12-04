Inauguration ceremony of first-ever NLPD’s Calligraphy Wing on Dec 6

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will hold inaugural ceremony of its first-ever Calligraphy Wing on December 6 (Wednesday), which would play instrumental role in reviving the glorious art of calligraphy and educating the younger generation about calligraphic techniques.

Director General, Iftikhar Arif will present the welcome address during the ceremony, while Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui will be the chief guest.

Federal Secretary on NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan will also express his views on the occasion while a number of calligraphers will also part of the event.

The Calligraphy Wing is being established within the NLPD premises and it would serve as milestone toward revival and promotion of glorious art of calligraphy.

This initiative will encourage the young calligraphers to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavours, DG NLPD, Iftikhar Arif said this while talking to APP.

He said that Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) is taking keen interest in promotion of calligraphy in the country and two calligraphy events have been arranged earlier at national and international level.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui has already given the instructions that the creation of Calligraphy Wing should be purposeful and beneficial for the young calligraphers who want to learn this art, he said.