Inaugural session of 15th NA to be held on August 13

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Inaugural session of 15th National Assembly of Pakistan will be held on Monday at 10.00 am here at Parliament house.

In first session of 15th National Assembly, newly elected members of National Assembly would take oath and Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house would also be elected through votes by members, said a release issued by National Assembly Secretariat here on Sunday.

National Assembly Secretariat will issue special cards to the new members of the National Assembly who will attend the session.

The NA Secretariat has established Facilitation centre in Committee Room No 02 at Parliament House to issue cards for newly elected members of National Assembly.

The facilitation centre will remain open till 9.00 pm today. All of the newly elected members are asked to get their card before 9.00 pm.