Inaugural Inter-Departmental Kabaddi C’ship next month

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): The First Strawberry Inter-Departmental

National Kabaddi Championship (Asian style) would be staged here at

the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex from August 2.

Briefing to media about the Championship here at the media

center of Pakistan Sports Complex, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF)

Secretary Muhammad Sarwar Rana said the championship would continue till August 6.

He said six teams would participate in the championship.

“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF),

Pakistan Navy, Railways, Police and Wapda.

“Teams of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Sui Northern

Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are also under consideration for

participation in the championship.”

“This Championship is the first Asian Style Nationals and it

is a step in the right direction. We are grateful to Strawberry

Sports Management for their support for the cause,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said regions would participate in

the 40th National Kabaddi Championship to be held in Lahore. “Talks

are underway to host Kabaddi World Cup,” he said.

He said many foreign players are interested to take part in

Super Kabaddi League likely to be held in Islamabad this year.

“Players from Sri Lanka, Canada, Nepal, Turkmenistan and even

from India have shown willingness to participate in the league,” he

said.

On the occasion, Founder and CEO Strawberry Sports Management,

Haider Ali Daud said he was very pleased with the establishment of

this Championship. “The Asian Style Kabaddi is present on medal

table internationally.”

“With this Championship, we have paved a path for national

pride in the International arena. This sits very much in line with

our vision to conduct Super Kabaddi League in Asian Style,” he said

and added from this championship we would also be picking players

for Super Kabaddi League.