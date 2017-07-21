Inaugural Inter-Departmental Kabaddi C’ship next month

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): The First Strawberry Inter-Departmental
National Kabaddi Championship (Asian style) would be staged here at
the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex from August 2.
Briefing to media about the Championship here at the media
center of Pakistan Sports Complex, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF)
Secretary Muhammad Sarwar Rana said the championship would continue till August 6.
He said six teams would participate in the championship.
“Those teams include Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force (PAF),
Pakistan Navy, Railways, Police and Wapda.
“Teams of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Sui Northern
Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) are also under consideration for
participation in the championship.”
“This Championship is the first Asian Style Nationals and it
is a step in the right direction. We are grateful to Strawberry
Sports Management for their support for the cause,” he said.
Responding to a question, he said regions would participate in
the 40th National Kabaddi Championship to be held in Lahore. “Talks
are underway to host Kabaddi World Cup,” he said.
He said many foreign players are interested to take part in
Super Kabaddi League likely to be held in Islamabad this year.
“Players from Sri Lanka, Canada, Nepal, Turkmenistan and even
from India have shown willingness to participate in the league,” he
said.
On the occasion, Founder and CEO Strawberry Sports Management,
Haider Ali Daud said he was very pleased with the establishment of
this Championship. “The Asian Style Kabaddi is present on medal
table internationally.”
“With this Championship, we have paved a path for national
pride in the International arena. This sits very much in line with
our vision to conduct Super Kabaddi League in Asian Style,” he said
and added from this championship we would also be picking players
for Super Kabaddi League.
