LAHORE, Mar 12 (APP):Inaugural Chief Executive Railways national women powerlifting championship will be held here from March 20 under the aegis of Pakistan Railways Sports Board at Railways stadium.

“Country’s top women powerlifting players will be exhibiting

their lifting ability and prowess in the competition which aims at

further promoting the game among women folk”, said Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, organizing secretary of the meet while talking to APP on Monday.

He said teams from all the affiliated units of Pakistan Powerlifting Federation including Pakistan Army, HEC, Wapda, Police, hosts Railways, teams from all the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Biltistan and Azad Kashmir will be contesting in the three-day premier activity.

He said Vice President, PRSB, Dr Farhan Yar Khan presided over a meeting to discuss ways and means for the successful holding of the event . The meeting was also attended by Secretary ,PPLF, Muhammad Rashid Malik and officials of PRSB.

Sh Anwar said Dr Farhan highlighted the efforts of Pakistan Railways for promoting sports, specially among women and termed Railways as an institution which was serving the role of nursery to produce talent in different sports.

“Chief Executive Pakistan Railways, Muhammad Javed Anwar is taking keen interest in the development of the sports in the department and he has announced to make the women powerliftng championship a regular annual event which railways will host”, said Sh Anwar.

The finals and the prize distribution ceremony will be held

on March 22.