Imran’s stance on Bani Gala land self contradictory: PML N

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders on
Wednesday said Imran Khan had made several self contradictory
statements about Bani Gala land purchase deal and was now seeking
immunity from hearing to hide details from the Election Commission
in the reference filed against him.
Speaking at a press conference along with Minister of State
for Privatization Muhammad Zubair, member National Assembly PML N
Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen challenged the
references against them in Election Commission on basis of
maintainability and jurisdiction.
The references against them were sent by Speaker National
Assembly.
He said the Election Commission had rejected plea of PTI
leaders for immunity and asked both of them to provide evidence.
He described in detail the contradictions in the statements
made by Imran Khan on the media and later in the reply submitted
before the Election Commission about purchase of 300 acre Bani Gala
property.
Daniyal said first Imran Khan claimed during a television
interview that he bought the property with the money acquired from
sale of a flat in London.
While before the Election Commission he stated that he could
not sell the London Flat and took money from his former wife Jemima
Khan for purchasing the land in Bani Gala.
However, in a tweet Jemima Khan said that she never gave a
loan to Imran Khan, he continued.
Daniyal said Imran Khan did not divulge details of his
financial transactions despite saying that he was ready to present
himself for accountability.
He said Imran Khan was seeking record from the Sharif family
which goes back to the years 1980 and even 1937 while he himself was
hiding details of his financial matters.
Imran Khan kept an offshore company Niazi Services Limited
from 1983 to 2015 and never disclosed its presence until the matter
was made public by someone, he added.
He said Imran Khan was always flanked by Jehangir Tareen, who
traded shares on stock exchange in the names of his gardener and
cook and committed insider trading of Rs 70 million.
Later, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)
fined Jehangir Tareen for insider trading and had to return Rs 70
million besides paying a fine in millions.
Muhammad Zubair said the counsel of Sharif family proved
before the Supreme Court that no tax evasion, money laundering and
concealment of assets was done by the Sharif family.
The counsel submitted the tax returns and relevant documents
explaining the money trail of the businesses, he added.
He criticised Imran Khan for suggesting that remittances of
Pakistanis should be taxed.
He said nine million Pakistanis live abroad, mostly in Middle
East and sent remittances worth $ 20 billion last year and any tax
on that money would increase difficulties of people of Pakistan.
The minister said it was a point of law that non resident
Pakistanis could not be asked about their businesses abroad as they
file tax returns outside.
Even then, children of Prime Minister, who were non resident
Pakistanis submitted themselves before the Supreme Court.
Zubair said PML N was continuously defending Prime Minister
Nawaz Sharif as he was the most popular leader of Pakistan, elected
thrice as Prime Minister, adding Imran Khan was attempting to malign
him with false accusations to gain political mileage.
He said nobody could raise a legal point for exchange of money
between members of a family, he said adding this fact was also
established in the case of Arsalan Iftikhar, son of former chief
justice Iftikhar Chaudhry before a two member bench of the Supreme
Court.
Father could not be held responsible for business of his son
and this was universally accepted legal principle, he added.
Imran’s stance on Bani Gala land self contradictory: PML N
ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders on