Imran’s stance on Bani Gala land self contradictory: PML N

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League (N) leaders on

Wednesday said Imran Khan had made several self contradictory

statements about Bani Gala land purchase deal and was now seeking

immunity from hearing to hide details from the Election Commission

in the reference filed against him.

Speaking at a press conference along with Minister of State

for Privatization Muhammad Zubair, member National Assembly PML N

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen challenged the

references against them in Election Commission on basis of

maintainability and jurisdiction.

The references against them were sent by Speaker National

Assembly.

He said the Election Commission had rejected plea of PTI

leaders for immunity and asked both of them to provide evidence.

He described in detail the contradictions in the statements

made by Imran Khan on the media and later in the reply submitted

before the Election Commission about purchase of 300 acre Bani Gala

property.

Daniyal said first Imran Khan claimed during a television

interview that he bought the property with the money acquired from

sale of a flat in London.

While before the Election Commission he stated that he could

not sell the London Flat and took money from his former wife Jemima

Khan for purchasing the land in Bani Gala.

However, in a tweet Jemima Khan said that she never gave a

loan to Imran Khan, he continued.

Daniyal said Imran Khan did not divulge details of his

financial transactions despite saying that he was ready to present

himself for accountability.

He said Imran Khan was seeking record from the Sharif family

which goes back to the years 1980 and even 1937 while he himself was

hiding details of his financial matters.

Imran Khan kept an offshore company Niazi Services Limited

from 1983 to 2015 and never disclosed its presence until the matter

was made public by someone, he added.

He said Imran Khan was always flanked by Jehangir Tareen, who

traded shares on stock exchange in the names of his gardener and

cook and committed insider trading of Rs 70 million.

Later, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP)

fined Jehangir Tareen for insider trading and had to return Rs 70

million besides paying a fine in millions.

Muhammad Zubair said the counsel of Sharif family proved

before the Supreme Court that no tax evasion, money laundering and

concealment of assets was done by the Sharif family.

The counsel submitted the tax returns and relevant documents

explaining the money trail of the businesses, he added.

He criticised Imran Khan for suggesting that remittances of

Pakistanis should be taxed.

He said nine million Pakistanis live abroad, mostly in Middle

East and sent remittances worth $ 20 billion last year and any tax

on that money would increase difficulties of people of Pakistan.

The minister said it was a point of law that non resident

Pakistanis could not be asked about their businesses abroad as they

file tax returns outside.

Even then, children of Prime Minister, who were non resident

Pakistanis submitted themselves before the Supreme Court.

Zubair said PML N was continuously defending Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif as he was the most popular leader of Pakistan, elected

thrice as Prime Minister, adding Imran Khan was attempting to malign

him with false accusations to gain political mileage.

He said nobody could raise a legal point for exchange of money

between members of a family, he said adding this fact was also

established in the case of Arsalan Iftikhar, son of former chief

justice Iftikhar Chaudhry before a two member bench of the Supreme

Court.

Father could not be held responsible for business of his son

and this was universally accepted legal principle, he added.