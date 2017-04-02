Imran’s politics ultimate threat to Pakistan’s prosperity, progress: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Responding to Imran Khan’s address at

a public rally in Talagang, Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a statement

issued here Sunday, said that Imran’s tantrums and diatribes were

a red herring for his political failure.

She said that Imran Khan should apologize to the nation and

Almighty Allah for lying persistently, attempting to create chaos in

the country and deceiving the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that the biggest problem of Pakistan was

Imran himself and his biggest problem was development, which he had

been trying to obstruct. He was better advised to prepare for the

2018 elections, she added.

Marriyum said that Imran had taken upon himself the

responsibility to hurl unsubstantiated allegations at the state

institutions and to ridicule them.

She said, ” The three times elected Prime Minister is answering

questions about his three generations and when Imran is asked to

answer issues related to him he impulsively resorts to hurling

invectives at the state institutions.

However, no amount of clamouring and crying can help his cause

as he will have to be answerable to the people in the 2018

elections.”

She said that Imran talked unabashedly about accountability

notwithstanding the fact that the KP Ehtsab Commission had been

dysfunctional for the last one and a half years.

The minister pointed out that Imran was crying hoarse to

cover up his corruption and incompetence, and was working on an

agenda to create chaos and discord in the country.

She said that people were asking what he had done in KP

during the last three and a half years except planting two trees.

They were urging him to show his performance instead of raising

accusing fingers against others.

The minister said that there was still a chance for Imran Khan

to abandon his negative politics and join hands with Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

She expressed the view that if he continued with his crass

politics, the day was not far off when he would also have to leave

the country like his children.