Imran’s challenge for ‘competition’ a joke: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Shairf was not only a leader of Pakistan but also that of the whole region.

It was a ‘joke, that Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran

Khan had given a challenge for ‘competition’ to Nawaz Sharif, who had been elected prime minister by the people for third time for his services, she said in a statement.

She said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project being launched under the leadership of prime minister today was for the progress of the whole region.

The terrorists’ back being broken by Nawaz Sharif led government was for the peace of the entire region, she added.

Similarly, she said, the power plants were being set up in the country resulting in reduction of power loadshedding. Those were also meant for development in the region, she added.

The minister said PTI chief Imran Khan, therefore, should stop comparing himself with the prime minister and better come out of his ‘imaginary world’. He should instead focus on improving the performance of his party government in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, she added.