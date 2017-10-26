Imran’s appearance before ECO to be followed by disqualification, punishment: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that appearance of Imran Khan before ECP was just the beginning and it would be followed by disqualification and punishment.

In a statement issued here Thursday she also expressed astonishment over the acceptance of Imran’s apology by the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so quickly. She said that it was really amazing that Imran Khan who had attacked the parliament in the public view and abused state institutions at D- Chowk, had been forgiven in a jiffy.

Marriyum said that pardoning a habitual criminal who had ridiculed the institutions, so hurriedly, was quite perplexing. In a satirical tone she said that Imran had been trying to restore the confidence of those institutions by denigrating them, throwing invectives at them and calling them a mafia.