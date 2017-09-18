Imran wants to dictate institutions : Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Minister for Privatization Daniyal

Aziz Monday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan

wanted to dictate all institutions and did not consider himself answerable to anyone.

Imran Khan himself was proclaimed offender while his party

leaders were also corrupt, he said talking to a private news

channel.

Daniyal Aziz said judiciary was independent and Election

Commission and National Accountability Bureau were also working

freely in the country.

He said all those who were named in Panama Papers, should be

held accountable like former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said that anti-Pakistan elements do not want to

see progress, prosperity and continuity of the democratic system

adding they were hatching conspiracy against the country.

He said a false propaganda was being made against the

government.