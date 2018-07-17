Imran vows to provide basic amenities to suburb areas of Capital

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to provide basic amenities to people of Sohan.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Sohan, he said former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi did nothing to address the issues of the people in the constituency. He said his visit to the area was aimed at creating awareness among masses.

He alleged that despite remaining in power for the last five years, PML-N did not paid any heed to address issues of suburb areas of the capital.

He said there was no proper sewerage in the areas and the roads were flooded with sewerage water.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Chairman visited Sohan on the request of a party worker.