Imran vows to bring back plundered national wealth if voted to power

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Saturday vowed to bring back the national wealth which was plundered by a particular clique and spend it for people’s welfare if his party was voted to power.

Addressing public meetings in Sector I-10 and Taramri Chowk in the Federal Capital, the PTI chief claimed that both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had no interest in the welfare of the people here as they had made assets abroad.

Imran said inflation had jumped to a record level due to looting of the national wealth and weak economic policies of the last PML-N government. When he joined politics, dollar’s exchange rate was Rs 30, which had now crossed Rs 130 due to the bad governance and financial management of previous regimes, he added.

He said the common people were becoming poorer with each passing day, while the assets of the particular clique had increased manifold. Excessive borrowing was made during the last five years, which brought more misery to the people, he claimed.

Imran said he had started his struggle over two decades ago to get the people free from the clutches of plunderers and urged the people to vote for the PTI for a bright future of their next generation.

He expressed his optimism that the people would see a new Pakistan on July 26. The PTI after winning the election would not only address the civic problems but also set up technical universities across the country to provide technical education to the youth, he pledged.