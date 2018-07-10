Imran urges masses to vote on basis of ideology, support PTI for ending corruption from country

PESHAWAR, Jul 10 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan Tuesday urged masses to vote on basis of ideology and support PTI for ending corruption which is mother of all ills being faced by country and people.

Addressing a public rally in connection with election campaign in Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Imran Khan said massive corruption not only made our country insolvent, but also made life of people miserable due to price hike caused by flight of looted money out of the country.

Corruption is the biggest problem of Pakistan and without ending this menace we cannot develop and prosperous, he argued.

He alleged that leadership of two political parties (PPP and PML-N) are taking turns for loot and plunder of country’s resources. We have to fight against this status quo, Imran vowed.

He said the leadership of these parties has become billionaires while people are getting poorer and poorer after passage of each day.

On one side people are constructing huge buildings abroad while on the other side people are dying due to hunger, intake of contaminated water and because of lack of proper health care facilities.

He said when a country becomes dependent on foreign loans, it has to face directions of `do more’ and is compelled to fulfill it. However, when a country is standing on its own feet, no one can ask it for doing something.

Because of poor financial status of our country, the nation is also facing problem internationally. Persons holding green passport are not getting proper treatment at international airports, he continued.

We have to revive the lost glory of our country when it was standing among the comity of developed countries of Asia, Imran expressed the resolve.

He also criticized Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leadership for striking electoral alliance with PML(N). Imran said, Siraj-ul-Haq, JI chief, had jointly filed case against Nawaz Sharif over finding of Panama leaks and

now has joined hands with his party for winning elections.

Imran said when a government complete its tenure, it leaves two things behind, one empty kitty and other is Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI(F).

He said Fazlur Rehman example is of a magnet who joins each and every government.

Imran Khan also stressed upon the independent candidates to withdraw their papers in favor of PTI candidates.

He said 25th July is the day on which people can change direction of governance system of their country by electing candidates of a party which want development and prosperity through ending corruption and bringing to justice plunderers of national resources.