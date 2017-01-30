Imran trying to use crutches of Panama papers for next elections campaign: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday

that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using the crutches of Panama Papers

to run his campaign for elections in 2018.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, she said

that Imran Khan could not win the coming general election on the basis

of baseless allegations related to Panama Papers.

She said that in the coming polls, the people would vote for

Imran on the basis of the performance and Imran was very well aware

of his performance.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the entire world was appreciating

the performance of Ishaq Dar as Finance inister, but Imran had

started levelling baseless allegations against him as well. She asked

Imran to read those surveys which had lauded the performance of

Ishaq Dar as Imran accusations were based on lies.

She said due to untiring efforts of Ishaq Dar, Pakistan was

emerging as economic power. She said according to Transparency

International, Pakistan was ranked second best in fight against

corruption, but Imran claimed it was near to bankruptcy. The reason

behind Imran’s frustration was his imminent defeat in Panama case, she

added.

She said that Imran was living in an imaginary world. The

minister said that yesterday Imran said that Pakistan was becoming

bankrupt while the entire world acknowledged that Pakistan’s

economy was becoming stronger.

She said Nawaz Sharif’s stance had not changed since day one

and he had even provided the details which were not asked for by

Imran Khan in Panama Papers case.

Nawaz Sharif had deposited documents containing record of the past

45 years as he did not want to leave any doubt in the minds of

the masses, she added.

She said that in the documents submitted in the court proofs

had been given that no money laundering was done.

The minister said that Imran Khan daily told a new lie in

front of the media.

She asked Imran to contest Nawaz Sharif politically, but he

had realized his defeat.

The minister said that the health and education programme

Imran Khan was talking about had been introduced in Punjab about a

decade ago and in Federal government’s educational institutions three

years back.

The biometric system had already been introduced in Punjab and

Federal government schools teaching staff annual confidential reports

(ACRs) and promotions were linked to it.