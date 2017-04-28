Imran to first hold CM Khattak, Speaker KP Assembly accountable: Muqam

SWAT, Apr 28 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Friday asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to first start accountability from his own party by initiating inquiry against Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and Speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser against corruption charges.

Addressing huge public gathering and party workers here in Kabal Ground, he said Imran Khan should first show his sincerity by taking action against Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser who were having allegations of corruptions.

He said when it comes to Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser, Imran Khan protect their skins while on the contrary stages sit-in in Islamabad seeking Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignations against the allegations that have proved false in apex court.

Muqam said Khan has no morality at all rather he has become “master of taking U-turns”, adding that Imran Khan just makes hue and cry wherever he goes rather taking any positive measures for welfare and uplift of masses in KP.

He said PTI government in KP did nothing during the last four years in power instead of staging protests, sit-ins and dance shows at roads. “PTI criticized Metro and now it is mulling over the project in Peshawar, criticized motorway project of PML-N and has inaugurated Swat motorway express and now the desperate PTI government is carrying begging pot in hands to take foreign loans,” he remarked.

He said contrary to the fact, PML-N government brought economic stability in the country, launched various mega projects of power generation to end loadshedding by 2018, materialized China Pakistan Economic Corridor project and many others.

He said many positive changes have been witnessed by the people of Pakistan since PML-N came to power in 2013, adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar controlled price hike and inflated prices of US dollars.

Muqam said today the PML-N government, armed forces and people of Pakistan are on the same page and the people have proved that they love PML-N and Nawaz Sharif.

The Advisor reiterated his party’s resolve to continue to do the great work for welfare of masses and prosperity and economic development of the country.

He said PML-N government under the leadership of PM Nawaz Sharif took pragmatic measures and eliminated terrorism from the country’s soil and brought economic revolution.