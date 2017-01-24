Imran to find nothing on Panama issue: Marvi Memon

HYDERABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP) Marvi Memon has said that PTI Chief Imran Khan would find nothing in Panama case and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family surely come out successfully from this baseless issue.

The State Minister stated this while talking to media persons after holding meeting with beneficiaries of BISP at Village Ali Bux Rind of Taluka Buleri Shah Karim of Tando Muhammad Khna district on Tuesday.

She said that PTI chief had already wasted time during judicial commission and at present he was doing the same as the hands of the Prime Minister and his family are clean.

While lashing out the criticism of the PTI leaders and PPP upon the federal ministers of PML (N) Government, she said that they should focus their attention on improvement of performance as well as

development in their respective provinces and make themselves prepare for participation in the next general elections.

The PML (N) government fully believed in serving the masses therefore launching mega development projects for improvement in socio economic condition of the common people in all over the country without any discrimination, she said and added that C-PEC is a game changer which would bring a new era of development in the country with job opportunities to unemployed persons.

About National Action Plan, Marvi Memon said that besides the federal government, the implementation of the plan is also the responsibility of all the provinces of the country.

About population census, the State Minister replied that the last census was also held during the regime of PML (N) government and now the forthcoming census will be carried out by the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on time and in transparent manner.

Responding to another question about the decision of PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to contest by elections on National Assembly seats, she said that their presence in the parliament would help in improving the country’s politics and democracy.

Replying to a question about the recently occurred untoward

incident in Sindh Assembly, the BISP Chairperson termed it unacceptable adding that effective measures were being required to stop such incidents in future not only in Sindh but also other parts of the country.

About BISP, Marvi Memon maintained that there is no move to change the name of the organization, however, the management is making efforts to further improve the performance with timely distribution of stipends to beneficiaries.

She on this occasion also informed that around 5.4 million deserving persons of the country are getting benefits from BISP and the management is introducing the biometric system in order to ensure transparency in the system.